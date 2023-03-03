Singer Nickol Sinchi joined the beloved group when she was still a minor. Now, years later, she says goodbye to her long period as a member of Corazón Serrano.

Nickol Sinchi caused a stir among his followers by announcing his official retirement from Corazón Serrano after several years of being part of the successful cumbia group. At a recent event they organized outside of Lima, the young woman took a few minutes to thank all the love she has received during this time. The fans of the group did not hesitate to applaud her and give her her full support in the decision that she has made of her, to put an end to her stage as a cumbia singer.

Nickol Sinchi spent many years at Corazón Serrano

Nickol Sinchi She took a big step in her musical career when she joined Corazón Serrano when she was only 14. Over time, the young woman became one of the voices most loved by the public and remained a permanent member of the group. However, several years later, she says goodbye to this important facet of her life.

Despite entering at a very young age, managed to stay inside for almost nine years. This is how he made it known during the last presentation he gave with his companions at a recent concert in Piura.

Nickol Sinchi is one of the most famous members of Corazón Serrano. Photo: composition LR/ Fabrizio Oviedo

Why not continue in the group?

In the middle of his farewell speech, Nickol Sinchi briefly recounted the reason why he decided to step aside and stop being part of Serrano Heart. The singer sent a warm greeting to her family in Lima. She also took advantage of the moment to express all her love and appreciation for the little son she has.

“I want to send a special greeting to Lima, to my family and my little son. Every decision I make is for him, because I think of him and I love him very much, ”said the artist with a broken voice, hinting that her withdrawal is because she wants to spend more time with her conceited.

Nickol Sinchi’s farewell

Nickol Sinchi interrupted one of the last shows that Corazón Serrano gave in Piura to announce that he was no longer going to continue in the beloved cumbia group. The interpreter appreciated the opportunity to have been chosen as a member several years ago.

“Thank the Corazón Serrano musical school. For me it has been an honor and a pride to have belonged to Corazón Serrano, a dream come true. And (I thank) my musical parents Edwin Guerrero, Lorenzo and Irma, also the Guerreros Neyra”, he expressed sadly.