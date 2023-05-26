Nickol Sinchi, the former singer of Corazón Serrano, opens her own path in music. After announcing her departure from her group in March, now the young woman surprised by making her solo debut with a great concert that he gave in the Villa El Salvador district for all his fans. This fact did not go unnoticed by the public and the video of his presentation was quickly broadcast on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Nickol Sinchi happy about the prompt launch of his own orchestra: “This great dream is beginning”

How was Nickol Sinchi’s solo debut?

The former singer from Corazón Serrano participated in the recording of the program “Domingos de fiesta” with her new group Nickol Sinchi and Orchestra. On platforms such as TikTok, various moments of her presentation were shared, in which the young woman was seen in a blue dress, while she was performing on stage.

Nickol Sinchi performed the song “Nostalgia” and caught the attention of netizens, who did not hesitate to fill her with praise and offer her the best wishes in her career. “Beautiful voice, Nickol”, “He who does not risk, does not win, keep going”, “Nickol, you have a spectacular voice”, “Good luck, Nickol”, are some of the comments that can be read.

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano: which singer has been in the cumbia group the longest?

Why did Nickol Sinchi decide to leave Corazón Serrano?

At the beginning of March 2023, Nickol Sinchi surprised his fans by announcing his departure from serrano heart, a group he was a part of for nine long years. In a video that she uploaded to her Facebook account, the singer stated that her decision was due to her emotional health and because she wanted to spend more time with her family, since she had just become a mother shortly before her.

Nickol Sinchi will continue with his musical career after leaving Corazón Serrano: Photo: Composition LR/Facebook/Nickol Sinchi

What did Nickol Sinchi say after announcing his own orchestra?

Through social networks, Nickol Sinchi He caused surprise among his followers by sharing a photograph of the musical instruments that he would have compared for his new orchestra. The young singer was more than happy for this great project that she started alone. “And so this great dream begins. Thank you for so much support and love”wrote the former member of Corazón Serrano on her official Instagram account.



#Nickol #Sinchi #singer #Corazón #Serrano #debuted #soloist #Villa #Salvador #Hermosa #voz