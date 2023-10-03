Nickol Sinchi She is one of the most important singers of Peruvian cumbia. Her musical career translates into her talent, perseverance and charisma. She has managed to gain a legion of fans who always follow her in different parts of the world. Peru and the foreigner. The interpreter of ‘Premonition’ knows the responsibility that comes with carrying out her own musical orchestra; However, she is optimistic and thanks her fans for their usual support. In an interview with La República, the young singer gives important revelations about his artistic and personal projects. Learn more in this note.

—How are you doing in this new stage for you as a soloist and in charge of your own group?

-I’m very happy. I have been a soloist for three months now and I am very grateful to all the people who are supporting us, as well as the media and thank you very much for the support.

—’Premonition’ was a success, are there more songs coming?

—Of course yes, this October 3rd the first unreleased song is coming titled ‘Now you come back to me’, it goes hand in hand with my friend Keko Santana and a whole great team that is behind this beautiful song and production.

—Nickol, you are very loved by the public. Why do you think people empathize with you so much and why do you have so many followers? What’s your secret?

—I think being myself, that’s the key. Show yourself before cameras or before the networks in the same way that you are day to day. In my case it is like that, I have scratched myself sometimes, but that’s how I am (laughs).

—There was a lot of talk about the health problem you had, there was a lot of speculation, do you feel better now? Has it left consequences? Are you undergoing therapy?

—Thank God, I’m much better. Not 100%, but, yes, I can say almost good. Unfortunately, the information was leaked that I was wrong, it was something that I wanted to take very personally, that’s why I also canceled some events, to be able to handle it in the best way. Yes, it is true that I was in the hospital, but thank God I was not seriously ill and now I am fine.

Nickol Sinchi spoke about his state of health. Photo: WAPA

—Do you have therapy?

—Yes, I was in therapy. These days I couldn’t because I have been full, but I have been going and now I am calmer and focused on what is to come.

—You said on occasions that you did not plan to be a singer, but rather a lawyer or dancer. At what moment did you fall in love with music?

—That’s what I thought when I was little, I wanted to become a lawyer, until now I wanted to study Law, but due to lack of time I can’t study in person, which is what I would like. But music comes into my life, music has always been present in my life, just in a different way. Before I was dedicated to dancing, I danced marinera, I was in dance groups, but at the age of nine I realized that I could sing.

—Are you very fond of cumbia?

-Quite. I like rock too, but I have immense affection for cumbia because thanks to cumbia many doors opened for me.

—Would you dare to venture into other genres?

-Of course, why not? It could get out of the routine. Many know that I like rock and I also like to risk doing new things. I may record a song in another genre, but it will be a surprise, I can’t mention dates.

Nickol Sinchi left Corazón Serrano, but he will release an unreleased song. Photo: Instagram

—Speaking of cumbia, why do you think some singers have a fleeting time with Corazón Serrano? It is rumored on social networks that perhaps there are not good relations within the group. You were there for nine years, what do you think of this?

—I think that being part of a group as large as Corazón Serrano is an immense responsibility. You have to have emotional stability and be emotionally strong to be able to last a long time away from your family. I don’t know what happened with each girl, since we don’t find out about the internal things, but what I can tell you is that the work environment is good; That is, in one way or another, coexistence is complicated, even more so if they are people you don’t know, but there are still things, suddenly, there is some friction with someone, but it is something that can be solved, it has never been something strong . Maybe the thing with the girls has been something much more personal to them, I don’t know.

—Which Peruvian artists would you like to collaborate with?

—In Peru there is too much talent. In the sauce, Daniela Darcourt; in folklore or tunantada, Amaranta or Antología. I admire many artists, I actually think of many names.

—What do you think that Daniela Darcourt and Susana Bacca, two Peruvian talents, have been nominated for a Grammy?

—The truth is that it is a source of pride, obviously for all of us Peruvians. Let two super strong representatives go and of course they have fought a lot; In other words, this is not a job from yesterday for today, it is a job from a long time ago and also an investment of time, investment of money, there are many things. Within everything, it is also a process in which, suddenly, one can get frustrated, but then he has to get up to continue moving forward with what he is doing. The truth is that it is a pride for all of us to know that two greats are representing Peru, and truly all the best to them.

—Do you dream of one day seeing your name on the list too?

—Of course, like every artist. I would like to see my name on the list. It would be a dream to be invited to the Latin Grammys.

Nickol Sinchi is clear about where he wants to go and he will fight for it. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

—After Peru, what other country follows you a lot?

—Bolivia, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile. From each country there is always someone who is writing to us and I am grateful to each of them.

—What’s the craziest thing a fan did at a concert of yours?

—I am always grateful for gifts, whether it be a little chocolate or a little flower, but what did surprise and impact me a lot was that in Trujillo, there is a boy who has my photo tattooed. He got my photo tattooed on his chest (laughs). I was surprised. I was shocked and took a photo with the boy. The day he gets married I don’t know what his wife will say about him, but he has me there.

—Do you have a hobby, apart from singing, that we don’t know about?

—Yes, but I don’t, because I’m in music all the time and with my little son. I eat a lot, I sleep a lot and I like to dance.

—Would you like to get into television?

—Of course, I’m already preparing for that and there will be surprises. I am an all-rounder.

—By the way, you have already rubbed shoulders with actors in this production by Michelle Alexander, ‘Esquina de la cumbia’. Would you like to act?

—Yes, I’m even studying acting at Del Barrio Producciones. Because of my job, it is a little difficult to attend all the classes, but hopefully later on I will have the opportunity to participate in a production.

—We see on social networks that your little son likes music, just like his mother and father. Do you see him as a singer in the future?

—Sometimes we like something as children and then it changes, but the difference is that he comes from a family of musicians. On his father’s side, everyone is a musician, everyone sings, so (my son) has a lot of music in his blood. In my case, in my family only I am a singer.

—Would you like your son to be a singer?

—No, but if he decides to dedicate himself to music and be a singer, I’m not the one to clip his wings, but I wouldn’t particularly like it.

—How are you as a mother? Are you the one who praises the most or the one who corrects the most?

—Of both a little, 50/50, I’m conceited, but I also correct.

—And what is Jorge Chapa like?

—He is more conceited. I’m the one who puts a little more order.

-You are jealous?

—With my son yes, but within the normal range.

—I imagine that now you have more time with your little son and you spend more moments together as a family too, along with Jorge. How do they do homework at home, are they distributed?

—Yes, everything is the same. While I see the baby, he is cooking, sometimes I am not there and he stays with my little son. Even though we have a hectic life, we do distribute the tasks at home. Everything has to be the same.

—A curiosity, how tall are you? And Jorge? He is from your flight…

—I’m 1.54 tall (laughs), but he’s a little taller, that’s why I wear heels, so I don’t look so small.

—And how do you say affectionately?

—I call him ‘Chapita’ and he calls me ‘Ojona’.

—By the way, have you thought about getting together to sing or release a song?

—At the moment we don’t have anything planned, but they do ask us a lot, so we can evaluate it, we don’t rule out anything. We will not warn you, we will surprise you.

—As a last question, will you follow in Estrella Torres’ footsteps? Is the matri coming?

—They put me in trouble (nervous laughter), for the moment we are calm, suddenly later. Yes, we have talked about it, but we are not in a rush to get married. We are fine, we already know what it is to have a family, to live together (…). I also congratulate Estrella Torres. As a friend, I like to see her happy, in love, excited. In my case, I don’t have a date, but when I get married, no one will find out (laughs).

—Would you like to get married on the beach, in the countryside or something more traditional?

—I would get married in Sechura, Piura. Not here. Marriages there are celebrated for three days.

—Finally, any message for your followers?

—Thank you, thank you, thank you for all the support. I always do it and I won’t get tired of thanking you. Also to the media for their support and dissemination of every news regarding me. Don’t forget that this Tuesday, October 3, my first unreleased song ‘Now you come back to me’ will be released, and you can now enjoy it on all my digital platforms. Also, at the end of October there is a tour of Bolivia and in November I am going to Ecuador.