Nickol Sinchiformer member of serrano heart, reappeared with a lot to tell after leaving the cumbia group to which he belonged for nine years. Determined to start from scratch in a new project, the artist gave details of the new direction her life has taken and was also honest about some aspects of her intimate life, which is enjoying a good time with her partner Jorge Chapa . However, a fact that has surprised many is that their relationship was not always rosy.

Did Nickol Sinchi and Jorge Chapa hate each other?

The former vocalist of Corazón Serrano was encouraged to expose little-known details of the beginning of her first interactions with Jorge Chapa when they were both orchestra partners, surprising more than one with a revealing confession.

When asked if the beginnings of her love affair with Jorge Chapa arose when they were both part of Corazón Serrano, Nickol Sichi replied that they did not because, at that time, both got along very badly.

“What happened to us did not arise in the group, it arose much later (…) Back then, (when we were partners) we had nothing, we hated each other“, declared Nickol Sinchi to Carlos Orozco.

Love story of Nickol Sinchi and Jorge Chapa

Nickol Sinchi and Jorge Chapa met in 2014, when the young woman joined Corazón Serrano as one of her new tailings. However, they never made public knowledge when they began a sentimental relationship.

It was in 2019, when the interpreter announced that she was on tape, but decided not to expose the identity of her son’s father. It was not until August 2020 that she was encouraged to share the first photograph of her on networks of her next to her partner Jorge Chapa, thus confirming the rumors of a romance between the two.

To date, Nickol Sinchi and Jorge Chapa do not hide their love. Photo: Nickol Sinchi/Instagram

Nickol Sinchi receives a romantic surprise from Jorge Chapa in concert

A video in which Jorge Chapa surprised Nickol Sichi with a romantic surprise in the middle of a Corazón Serrano concert went viral on the TikTok platform. This showed the artist giving a present to the cumbia singer while she was on stage giving a LIVE concert. The gift was a huge red heart-shaped balloon.

