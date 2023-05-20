Nickol Sinchi, a remembered member of Corazón Serrano, who recently left the group after 10 years to form his own path, announced that he will finally present his new orchestra. The young singer recently revealed that she was very excited about this new stage in her artistic career and there is already a date for her debut with her musical group. The news was officially released on her social networks and in this note we tell you the details so you can enjoy her talent.

According to the artist’s Facebook post, the official launch of Nickol Sinchy and Orchestra It will be on Saturday June 3 at 8.00 pm. The long-awaited date with his fans will be at the Villa Boulevard Gastronómico Market, on av. Bolivar and Route E of Villa el Salvador. Tickets are on pre-sale from 20 soles.

Nickol Sinchi announces concert. Photo: Facebook/Nickol Sinchi

What is Nickol Sinchi’s family business after leaving Corazón Serrano?

After his departure from serrano heart, many would think that Nickol Sinchi would take a break, but this was not the case. In a recent interview with Carlos Orozco, she revealed that she is working on a family project, a company. This is nothing more than her own orchestra.

“Now that I am alone, I enter everything. I have to see what we are going to do for the photo session, what I am going to wear, I review who the musicians will be, we are seeing how we formalize the company with my family…”, said.

What was Nickol Sinchi doing to help his parents?

Despite the fact that today she enjoys great recognition as an artist after passing through Corazon Serrano, Nickol Sinchi has lived a difficult childhood, for which she had to work from a very young age to bring money home.

“We didn’t have jobs and what I knew was to sing. My dad was a thousand trades, but, since it was bad, that’s where I experimented and, instead of going to school, I was going to sing to the cars. (At the beginning) I went up, they looked at me and I went down, I paid my ticket and I went down because I didn’t know how to start, ”she said in an interview with Carlos Orozco.

