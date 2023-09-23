Nickol Sinchi and Claudio Armando caused a sensation in Bolivia when they performed a song together during a concert to celebrate the anniversary of the popular group The Capos. The Peruvian singer, prior to sharing the stage with the artist, He presented his show for almost an hour, and made the audience that arrived at the Cultural Paceña dance on the night of September 21.where Jambao and the group Maroyu were also present, well-known in the highland country and achieving full houses.

“It was a great honor to share the stage with a great Peruvian music artist, Nickol Sinchi. We delighted the audience with the song ‘Gaviota'”he wrote excitedly Claudio Armando just a few hours ago on his Facebook page, so the fans of the Iquitos singer who is triumphing in Bolivia immediately reacted by asking him to do a collaboration with Sinchi. “Two great exponents of music, I would like there to be a collaboration,” they noted, while in the video that was broadcast on TikTokthe comments highlighted that it is “a perfect duo.”