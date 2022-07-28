Mexico.- In social networks, a chicken shop in Mexico City after said establishment offered summer course so that students can take advantage of their leisure time.

It is common that, during the holiday season that includes the months of July and August, many parents seek to enroll their children in a summer course so that they can make the most of the days that they will not go to school.

However, the most common, in these cases, are cultural or sports activities, so the proposal made by a chicken shop located in the capital of the Mexican Republic stands out for its originality compared to the thousands of summer courses that are offered every year. with year.

On virtual platforms it went viral the summer course offered by “Pollería Tere”, located in the Agricola Oriental market. The proposal has been well received by parents, who, in addition to considering it original, think it is useful.

“If you don’t want your son to be idle this vacation, send him with us! Here he will learn the noble trade of poultry farming,” said the establishment located in Mexico City.

This is how the “Pollería Tere” offers that minors learn to perform:

basic cut

skinned

Marinated

Round and round filleting (legs and breast)

american cut

Milanese semi prepared

Boneless breast and legs

butterfly breast

for grill

As if that were not enough, the establishment that has already gone viral guarantees that the students who take its summer course will develop the ability to treat customers with the typical phrases: “What will you wear boss?”, “Thank you, güero”, “How do I make your patron chicken”, “Do you want it whole or in pieces, güerita?”, “Like this, or more flattened?”.

As an extra, the poultry shop points out that the “instrumentation and nickname is on us. Here we give him psychological therapy to strengthen his self-esteem and that bullying at school does not affect him.”

As mentioned, the original idea for summer vacations provoked all kinds of comments from parents, who indicated that, in addition to being a fun proposal, it can be useful to their children.