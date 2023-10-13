The controversy between Featherweight and Nicki Nicole is under the spotlight. A few days ago, the singer originally from Argentina received thousands of criticisms after the statements she made about her alleged romance with the performer of the corridos tumbados went viral. Now, she has apologized for it and explained the current status of her relationship with him.

What happened was that, during an interview for the podcast Mollusk TV, When Nicki was asked what her relationship was with Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, Featherweight’s real name, she compared it to walking a dog.. Although at that time she emphasized that it was just an example, the reactions did not take long to arrive.

“Imagine if you go out with a dog every day, no one is going to ask you why you go out with a dog every day, do you understand? It’s normal. I’m not saying you’re a dog, Hassan.. I’m talking about… it’s like if they see you every day with the same bag, at some point they’re going to tell you. It’s the same, we go everywhere together, obviously people are going to say…”, was what she said during the program.

Nicki Nicole’s apologies for her comments about Featherweight



Thousands of comments immediately arrived criticizing her for her statements.so he came out to defend himself through his official

“People, don’t take everything out of context, I just wanted to give an example, but I got very nervous about the question, I apologize if what I meant was not understood well, I would never disrespect anyone, much less someone I love. “, wrote.

People, don’t take everything out of context, I just wanted to give an example but I got really nervous because of the question.

I apologize if what I meant was not understood correctly, I would never disrespect anyone, much less someone I love. — naiki (@Nicki_Nicole19) October 11, 2023

What does Featherweight think about what Nicki Nicole said?



The exponent of the corridos tumbados was already present in this situation and sent a message through his social networks, in which he clarified that everything is going well between the rapper and him. “I just want to tell people to live and let live, in the end people will always give their opinion and misinterpret things,” said Peso Pluma.