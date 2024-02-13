Fire! Nicki Nicole confirmed the end of her relationship with Featherweight through a heartfelt statement on social networks that surprised more than one fan, especially after they were seen together in the last edition of the Grammys 2024 on February 4, 2024. This separation occurs amid rumors of an alleged infidelity of the Mexican singer, after he was caught with an unknown woman in Las Vegas.

What did Nicki Nicole say about her separation from Featherweight?

Nicki Nicole had remained silent after speculation began of an alleged deception on the part of Featherweight. However, the Argentine interpreter began to take forceful actions that showed that the relationship was not at its best. He deleted all the photos he had with the urban singer on his official Instagram account, which has more than 19 million followers.

Finally, after much debate on social networks by the followers of both, the singer of 'Dolls' spoke out and stated that his relationship with Featherweight came to an end. And not only this, but her emotional reflection lets her fans know that there was an act of infidelity and that she found out about these events “in the same way as you.”

Nicki Nicole announced the end of her relationship with Featherweight. Photo: Nicki Nicole

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What is loved is respected. What is respected is cared for. When they don't take care of you and when there is no respect… I don't stay there. I'm leaving there. With a lot of pain Please know that I found out the same way you did, thank you for the love you are giving me,” Nicki said in a statement posted to Instagram.

The video that would have sparked this separation and that has gone viral on social networks is one in which Featherweight appears with a woman in Las Vegas.

How did Nicki Nicole and Featherweight meet?

Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma met thanks to their collaboration 'Por las noches (remix)' at the beginning of 2023. The contact began months before, when the Mexican released 'La original' and she left him a comment on her Instagram: “Just thank you for making this song, it's amazing how you describe everything I'm feeling right now. You're so talented. I just kept breaking.”

Peso's response did not take long to arrive and he asked him to work together: “Thanks to my friend Nicki Nicole for posting me, for sharing the song. I say let's do the remix, let's hit the remix.” After that, the meeting was agreed and they both did the song together in a recording studio: “I met him and I died laughing, something really nice and super genuine was formed,” Nicki commented about said meeting.



