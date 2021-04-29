After making history by becoming the first Argentine artist to have appeared on the legendary The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Nicki Nicole did not hesitate to express her happiness and stood out Pride that he felt for leaving the country’s flag at the top.

“It was a mix of nerves and happiness. Upon processing it, I realized that I was the first Argentine to be there, so carrying the flag of our country made me very happy and it placed me in a place where I felt very happy, ”she explained in an exclusive interview with Bebe Contepomi.

Although he admitted that he felt “very afraid” for appearing in one of the most important programs on American television, where he sang his first hit, “Wapo traketero”, and the last, “No toque mi naik”, along with the singer Lunay, stressed that “luckily everything went well” .

“It was quite a surprise. People on my team always used to joke me like ‘look, with this you get to Jimmy Fallon’. I think most of the industry what he does represents a lot, “he added.

And he continued: “Actually my nerves are working in my favor because I decided to do so. They can play against and I was very afraid to do so, because it is a program in which Fallon basically chose me to represent what the Argentine move is. I know that he really likes it”.

On the other hand, he did not forget the affection of the public and thanked all “the people and their support”, which was key for him to achieve this “unique experience”.

“All of this is thanks to the people who follow me. Because there is a lot of effort on my part and on a team, but people take me where I am arriving. After what happened to me with Fallon, I am not afraid of anything”, He remarked.

Finally, he highlighted the role of his environment: “I have people who keeps me grounded. It’s not easy one day to be making music with your friends and for Jimmy Fallon to invite you to his show the next day. “

Nicki Nicole, the first Argentine artist to make a presentation on the Jimmy Fallon show.

From the plaza to the world

Nicki had began his career in the square, with freestyle, like most of its genre and generation. However, it was through the composition of lyrics and music – without improvisation – that he made his mark.

At 18 years old, the boom Wapo Traketero launched her to stardom and she did not stop growing nationally and internationally.

The video of his song Bad life, filmed in the middle of the 2020 quarantine with his brothers, in just three hours he became the most viewed in the world. It’s that every single he released during the year we were always at home, like “Colocao” and “Verte”, were one more firm step. As a confirmation of what had happened to the 11 songs from his first original album, I Remember, from 2019.

Not everything is YouTube for the young ragpicker. She is one of the 300 most listened to artists on Spotify worldwide, with more than 15 million monthly listeners.

Already had nominations to the Latin Grammy and the MTV EMA. In February of this year, she won the coveted Premio Lo Nuestro in the category of Female New Artist. That brought her to Miami, to the awards ceremony, and put her in a new global window. So much so, that from that gala she was interviewed by Vogue Spain.

According to measurements made by YouTube, she is not only an artist who stands out for the records she sets every time she releases a new song, but also for the aesthetics she uses.

The collaborations of this artist with other figures of the genre mark milestones on YouTube, like her renowned session with Bizarrap (Nicki Nicole BZRP Music Sessions # 13) that launched her to fame on August 13, 2019 and already has more than 139 million views.

Also, the song MAMICHULA by Trueno with Nicki Nicole and Bizarrap, one of the great successes of 2020 which already exceeds 269 million views, managed to position itself at # 2 of the Top 10 music videos on YouTube Argentina.

In terms of presence in rankings, Nicki Nicole is in position # 24 in the Ranking of Top Artists of YouTube in Argentina (according to measurements registered between April 9 and 15), a list that has been integrated for 88 weeks.

In addition, it is present in the ranking of Top Songs of Argentina with three videos: # 10 – Rochy RD x Myke Towers x Nicki Nicole – Ella No Es Tuya (Remix), which features more than 112 million views and it has been in the ranking for 10 weeks.

In position # 55 he appears with Lunay with No Toque Mi Naik (Official Video), with 4 weeks of permanence in the ranking.

