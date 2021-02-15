Robert Maraj, father of rapper Nicki Minaj, died this weekend after being run over in the town of Mineola, on Long Island (New York), according to local media. Maraj, 64, was walking around 6 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a vehicle heading north on Roslyn Road at the intersection with Raff Avenue, authorities reported. The driver was on the run and has not yet been identified. The musical star’s father was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but nothing could be done to save his life and he passed away on Saturday. The homicide department is investigating the outrage.

Nicki Minaj, 38, is one of the most acclaimed rappers on the music scene, starting her career a decade ago humbly, writing lyrics on napkins while working as a waitress. During these years, he has generated headlines for his professional and personal life and for his striking image, exhibited in his always surprising music videos. He has collaborated with Madonna, Beyoncé, David Guetta, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Arianna Grande … He has been associated with romances with rapper Eminem and with pilot Lewis Hamilton. In the summer of 2017 her ex-boyfriend, a rapper named Safaree Samuels, accused her of trying to kill him: “Do you remember the night when you cut me up and I almost died, the police and the ambulance had to take me on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them that I tried commit suicide so they don’t take you to jail? ”, he wrote on Twitter. In addition, he has had a confrontation with the singer Mariah Carey and even got into a physical fight with who has been considered his rival, Cardi B.

However, the singer decided to stop. Therefore, in September 2019 he announced his withdrawal from the stage through a message to his followers on social networks, explaining that his intention was to start a family and focus on it. Since then, he has launched a few collaborations. “I will love you all my life,” he then told his fans, in a message loaded with icons of unicorns and hearts. The singer has been carrying out that project that she so longed for: in October 2019 she married her partner, Kenneth Petty – 41-year-old music executive, who has been in jail twice and has a police file in which there are allegations of alleged homicides and rapes — and just a year later she gave birth to her first child.

Maraj’s death comes more than a year after her son Jelani Maraj, who is Minaj’s brother, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of child rape. The relationship that Nicki Minaj – born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and Tobago – had with her father was complicated, although little is known about the two of them. At the moment neither Minaj nor his representatives have commented on the matter.