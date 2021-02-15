On Sunday, February 14, the TMZ portal reported on the death of Robert Maraj, 64, father of rapper Nicki Minaj.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, the victim was walking on Mineola Street in Long Island, (New York, United States), when he was hit at 6.15 pm by a hit-and-run car.

“(He was) run over by an undescribed vehicle heading north that left the scene of the accident,” says the police statement, which specifies that the witnesses present could not provide further details of what happened because it had already gotten dark.

Robert Maraj was transferred to a hospital; however, his condition was critical and he died shortly after entering.

As I tango, the local homicide squad is investigating the case and has enlisted the help of anyone who can provide information to help identify the culprit.

On the other hand, the complicated relationship that rapper Nicki Minaj had with her father was not unknown and, so far, she has not made any comment about it. However, his representative did confirm to the press that the victim was Robert Maraj.

