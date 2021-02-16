Singer Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, died last Friday after being hit by a car in the town of Mineola, on Long Island (New York), local media reported yesterday, Sunday.

According to the celebrity news website TMZ, Maraj of 64 years, was hit by a vehicle on Friday around 6 pm local time, after which the driver fled.

As the sun has already fallen, witnesses could not see vehicle details, according to the police of the county of Nassau, where the event took place.

The musical star’s father was transferred to a local hospital in critical condition, but passed away.

The Homicide Department is investigating the hit-and-run, which occurred between Roslyn Street and Raff Avenue.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, who in 2019 announced that she was retiring from the music industry to pursue family life. Photo Angela Weiss / AFP / Archive.

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, is believed to have had a complicated relationship with her father, and has not yet commented on the event on social media.

Minaj, who in September 2019 announced her retirement from the music industry to dedicate herself to her family life, gave birth to her first child last September. Source: EFE

ACE