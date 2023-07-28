Nicki Minaj and Lara Croft are coming to Call of Duty, and will be playable in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 05. This new season goes live on 2nd August, and looks to be pretty packed.

Along with all the expected accoutrements such as new maps and weapons, the team also revealed its lineup of upcoming operators. These include Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage, who all join Call of Duty as part of a 50-year celebration of Hip Hop over the course of the season.

Snoop Dog has previously appeared in Call of Duty, and keeping with tradition is set to be “ready for any operation, whether it’s going under Deep Cover or going in guns blazin’…” After all, as the Call of Duty team explained : “At the end of the day, it’s a Doggy Dogg World, and we’re living in it.”

Nicki Minaj’s upcoming skin sports bubblegum pink hair, and will be ready to “make all rival Operators pound the alarm”. She will have her own store bundle for this new season, marking her as Call of Duty’s first-ever self-named female Operator.

Completing this trio of skins is rapper 21 Savage, although his image is mysteriously redacted for now. We can expect his Operator bundle to arrive as part of the season’s “Reloaded offerings” down the line.









Image credit: Activision

Meanwhile, Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft is also set to join the fray in Season 5, according to the playstation blog. She is slated to arrive as part of a new Operator bundle, which is due mid-season.

There is no mention of her skin in the official Call of Duty season breakdown, so perhaps she will be a PlayStation exclusive. The blog has not included an image of what this Lara Croft skin looks like, so it is currently unclear whether we will be seeing a reboot or classic Lara making her entrance in Call of Duty later this season.



Lara Croft in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. | Image credit: Eidos-Montréal.

Alongside these upcoming skins, players can expect to hear “some of hip hop’s seminal tracks” as part of War Tracks.

These free tracks will be available between 7th and 16th August. To receive these freebies, players will need to go online in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone on four separate days within that time period.

“The first three days will grant a War Track from the ’80s (Foundation), ’90s (Golden Era), or 2000s (Life After Y2K). On the fourth day of logging in, you will receive a special Weapon Blueprint that can be used in any online mode,” Activision said.



What’s in store for season 5. | Image credit: Activision

In other Call of Duty news, a spade of leaks have all but confirmed the next game in the series will be Modern Warfare 3. The title has popped up on DMCA notices and Monster Energy promotions. We can expect more official news on this upcoming game soon, Activision has said, without confirming its name.