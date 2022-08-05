Jennette mccurdyformer progratonist of “icarly”, a series broadcast by Nickelodeon, finish publishing his memoirs. In “I’m Glad My Mom Died” it is revealed that the production company allegedly offered $300,000 to whoever played Sam in the episodes. The purpose would have been to silence an alleged abuse committed by “The Creator”, as the author names it, against her.

Vanity Fair magazine published a passage of the work McCurdy accuses “The Creator” of making her drink alcohol at the age of 18 and committing other abuses of power. One of her managers told her, “They’re giving you $300,000 and all they want you to do is never talk publicly about your Nickelodeon experience. McCurdy writes that her boss was referring to experiences specifically related to The Creator.”

YOU CAN SEE: Austin Butler Before “Elvis”: 2 Series From The 2000s You Saw Him On But Can’t Remember

Despite being told the money was free, Jennette turned it down. She replied, “No, it isn’t. This is not free money. This seems like money to shut up… I am not accepting money to shut up.”

“What the hell? Is Nickelodeon offering me $300,000 in money not to speak publicly about my experience on the show? My personal experience of Creator abuse? This is a network with shows made for kids,” McCurdy writes.

YOU CAN SEE: “iCarly”, season 2: official trailer and premiere date of the Paramount+ series

McCurdy recounts abuse he suffered from his mother

In October 2021, Jennette McCurdy told the world about the abuse she was subjected to by her mother with the publication of “I’m glad my mom died”. The mistreatment perpetrated led her to develop eating disorders.

“It was important for me to explore the emotional and psychological abuse I suffered during my time as a young performer. I feel like I didn’t have the tools, language or support to speak up for myself back then, so this book is a way of honoring that experience and giving voice to my old self, as well as encouraging young people to speak up. themselves,” McCurdy wrote.