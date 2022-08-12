The popular “iCarly”, one of Nickelodeon’s star series, enjoyed great popularity for five years. In its episodes, we delight in the irreverent occurrences of Carly Shay, Sam Puckett and Freddie Benson without imagining the ordeal that Jennette McCurdy lived.

Through her book “I’m glad my mom died”, the actress revealed the complicated relationship with her mother and accused Dan Schneider of committing abuses of power when she was 18 years old. However, she would not have been the only victim of the former producer fired shortly after the #MeToo movement.

In 2022, the LA Times published a story called “Groomed to be all that”, in which it brought to light how the former producer took minors to a camp to learn about fame and acting. However, the accusations without arguments were reduced over time.

The subject seemed forgotten until the pregnancy of Jamie Lynn Spearswhich revived the controversy because it pointed to Schneider as the alleged father. Amanda Bynes denounced being accused in her Twitter statuses, and McCurdy posted a video in which she imitates Bynes and says, “Dan, look what you’ve done to me.”

Alexa Nikolas confessed that the reunion of “Zoey 101″ woke up old traumas from her adolescence, a time when she was filming fiction. She “she never wanted to be a part of the reunion. Especially if Dan was part of it. It was all sarcasm and how ridiculous all this is (… ). I’m still in shock, “she said on her social networks.

Another case that has worried fans is that of erin sanders after some photos with Schneider came to light. In these, a bit strange situations can be seen with several young actresses sitting above him or without respect for his personal space. The problem, in these cases, is that there was never an official accusation brought to justice.