Censorship reaches everywhere, and now it is the turn of Spongebob squarepants, or as it is called in Latin America, sponge Bob.

Apparently, two of the best known episodes of this cartoon were removed from digital platforms and television in the United States.

The first one is Mid-Life Crustacean, which cannot be seen from the video service Paramount + nor purchased through the online store of Amazon.

Two episodes of SpongeBob go missing

The second is Kwarantined Krab, and it seems that the reason for its removal has to do with its similarities with the pandemic of the coronavirus that plagues the world.

But, how objectionable is the one mentioned at the beginning? Mid-Life Crustacean, which belongs to the Season 3, it was released for the first time in 2003. There it appears Mr. Crab with a ‘midlife crisis’. So sponge Bob and Patrick they are willing to help him recover.

So far it is not clear what is wrong with said episode. However, everything changes when Patrick suggests a ‘panties race’. That leads all the characters mentioned above to break into a woman’s house and steal her underwear.

The problem was that the home they broke into was that of the mother of Mr. Crab. So she discovers them in action, and sends her son, despite his age, to his room for the rest of the night.

Nickelodeon made some comments about it

According to a representative of Nickelodeon, since 2018 this episode of sponge Bob it is not transmitted. That was after it was deemed inappropriate for children.

Asked which scenes are problematic, and whether the company considered adding an ad at the beginning rather than removing it, it only replied ‘no comment’. Usually the episode of Mid-Life Crustacean it was emitted next to the one of The Great Snail Race when it happened on TV.

While the one mentioned above can still be seen in Paramount +, was also removed from Amazon Prime Video. What concerns to Kwarantined Krab, is a much more recent episode than the one focused on Mr. Crab.

It was produced in 2019 and launched in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. It is part of the Season 12 of this cartoon. It did not come out at the most appropriate time, and perhaps for the same reason it was decided to stop broadcasting it.

