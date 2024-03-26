'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' premiered on March 17, 2024 and from its first episode it generated a stir among many fans of Nickelodeonsince the documentary produced by Discovery Investigation revealed allegations of sexual abuse and harassment suffered by young actors and production members in the 90s and early 2000s. One of the most serious cases was that of Drake Bell.

Drake Bell I participate in 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' and said he suffered abuse from his dialogue coach Brian Peck. The interpreter narrated how the producer also harassed him and manipulated him so that he would not say anything. However, when the actor was able to report his case, he was rejected by the industry and Nickelodeon.

Does Nickelodeon regret its past decision about Brian Peck?

The directors of Nickelodeon Beth and Rich Correll In an interview with Variety, they expressed regret about their decision in the past to defend Brian Peck. Likewise, both managers regretted not having supported and protected Drake Bell for what happened. “We extend our sincerest apologies to Drake Bell and his family, and deeply regret our decision many years ago to seek clemency for someone who we later learned had committed a horrible crime and caused so much pain and trauma to Drake and others. If we had known the truth at the time the letters were written, we would never have written them. “There are no words to express how bad we feel for being on the wrong side of a horrible situation and the trauma it caused you, Drake,” they commented.

How Nickelodeon defended Brian Peck against Drake Bell's allegations?

Drake Bell was the minor who anonymously reported Brian Peck of sexual abuse and inappropriate touching in 2003. However, when Peck was arrested, many industry figures and Nickelodeon came to the defense of Bell's attacker. This left a big wound in the actor, who confirmed it in Quiet on Set'. Besides, The documentary also exposed the letters made by Beth and Rick Correll, in which they defend the perpetrator.

“We are devastated to have supported. Our top priority, having worked on many sets over the years, was the safety of the children. We would never knowingly endanger any child. We are sad and dismayed to hear all the in-depth details following the release of 'Quiet on the Set'. Children must be protected and must always be in a safe environment… both at work and at home. Drake, you are in our hearts, we are proud of your bravery and we hope that you can now heal. Once again, we are very sorry,” they expressed.

Where to watch 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'?

Currently, both Max and Prime Video have the four episodes of the documentary 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' availablewhich recounts the traumatic experiences of several stars and employees of what was then Nickelodeonalong with producer Dan Schneider.

