There is no confirmed date for the content on the way yet, but the developers confirmed that it will be soon.

By Axel García / Updated 16 December 2021, 23:11 1 comment

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will have a very strong future, as the developers of the game that seeks to compete with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gave us some surprises that they are preparing. Cross game, more characters, and voices for the entire cast are on the way.

The next character that will come to the game will be freeConfirmation came from Diego Hernandez, art director of All-Star Brawl. During a live broadcast of the Smash Bros. pro gamer, Hungrybox, the director had a small appearance, and shared the details with the public on the stream.

“I will just say, we have been LISTENING to your prayers, and very soon you WILL HEAR from us,” were the words with which Hernández concluded his ad segment. The wink It was more than evident, and although he was not allowed to be 100% clear with the news, the director simply smiled when Hungrybox asked him if the voices of the community were heard.

As for characters, Hernández confirmed one last free addition to the game, just like the newly released Garfield, and it’s coming very soon. Later, there will be more fighters, but these will already have a cost that we still do not know. The crossover game, meanwhile, was confirmed for all platforms, so soon we will be able to compete online with many more players.

The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl developers have proven to be very outgoing with the community. Players were recently invited to share the character they would like to see in the title, and the addition of voices was perhaps the request. most requested for all, something that will finally come true in the future.

More about: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Ludosity Interactive and GameMill Entertainment.