The total number of fighters the game will have at launch was also confirmed, and we haven’t seen all of them.

By Axel García / Updated 17 September 2021, 22:25 1 comment

We won’t have to wait too long to play Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, as Ludosity Interactive CEO Joel Nyström confirmed the October 5th as the official launch day. We also know that the game will arrive with 20 characters initials, and more will be on the way in DLC format.

The game will arrive on October 5.With Ren and Stimpy’s announcement a few days ago, the total character count we’ve already seen comes to 17. That leaves us with 3 places more, and we will surely meet the remaining fighters very soon, as we are only a few weeks away from launch.

If your favorite Nickelodeon character doesn’t appear, don’t worry, as Nyström has already confirmed more fighters on the way. “There will be 20 characters for launch, with 2 more arriving shortly. More DLC fighters will be revealed after that, stay tuned.”

Another topic that has come up a lot in the community is about the voices Of the characters. Like Nickelodeon Kart Racers, in All-Star Brawl we will have all the characters completely mute, but Nyström did not evade the subject, and responded with words that fill with hope. “It’s not as straightforward as you might think, but as we continue to build the Nick All-Star Brawl franchise, we will review all the options, which could include voices for the characters.”

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s outlook is looking good, and with the competitive focus that its battle system will have, we may see the title in some tournaments in the future. All this information, and some extra details, were revealed in an interview with Joel Nyström.

