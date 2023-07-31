As reported by Eurogamer, the English division of Amazon and other retailers known as Best Buy in the US may have disclosed in advance the exit date Of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2which is apparently fixed at October 28, 2023.
GameMill announced the new Smash Bros.-like fighting game just a few days ago indicating autumn 2023 as the release period. At this point it is plausible that the publisher has already planned a precise date that will reveal only at a later time, perhaps accompanied by a gameplay trailer and information on the game. To know for sure, you just have to wait.
More characters, more fun
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a fighting game with game mechanics reminiscent of Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series and featuring well-loved cartoon characters, including SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, from Avatar: The Legend of Aang and many more.
In the sequel we will find a roster expanded by new characters, including Tentacle Squidward and Jimmy Neutronrefreshed graphics, new animations, gameplay mechanics, mini-games, and a brand new single player campaign featuring roguelike elements.
It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch starting at 49.99 euros. The game will be supported post-launch with the addition of new characters, which will be available as part of the Season Pass or purchasable separately.
