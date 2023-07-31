As reported by Eurogamer, the English division of Amazon and other retailers known as Best Buy in the US may have disclosed in advance the exit date Of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2which is apparently fixed at October 28, 2023.

GameMill announced the new Smash Bros.-like fighting game just a few days ago indicating autumn 2023 as the release period. At this point it is plausible that the publisher has already planned a precise date that will reveal only at a later time, perhaps accompanied by a gameplay trailer and information on the game. To know for sure, you just have to wait.