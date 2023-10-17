Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have postponed Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 from the previously scheduled publication date of November 3 to November 7. The physical versions will instead be distributed on December 1st. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam.
As a special bonus, the Patrick’s Elastic Waistband costume it will be available for all digital purchases made during the first week of launch, from November 7th to 14th.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, animated action
According to official description“Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you challenge the biggest and best roster of characters in the series, including new characters like Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron and more to be announced. Choose your favorite brawlers, master their sets of unique moves and use powerful new Supers to deliver the final blow. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will release with its own single-player campaign with roguelike elements, voice acting for all playable characters, and full crossplay across all game systems.”
Finally, here is a gameplay trailer showing the power of SpongeBob.
