Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have postponed Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 from the previously scheduled publication date of November 3 to November 7. The physical versions will instead be distributed on December 1st. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam.

As a special bonus, the Patrick’s Elastic Waistband costume it will be available for all digital purchases made during the first week of launch, from November 7th to 14th.