On the occasion of EVO 2023, GameMill announced that the treacherous Plankton from the SpongeBob universe will join the roster of wrestlers from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer which you can view below.
Plankton then joins colleagues SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward and all the other Nickelodeon celebrities already confirmed for the game, including Jimmy Neutron, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender.
As this character has a diminutive stature, to rival other wrestlers Plankton will pilot a robot with his features armed with flamethrowers, rocket boosters and machine guns.
The new Slime mechanic
In addition to announcing Plankton, the developers of Ludosity and Fairplay explained some of the novelties of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Among these is the new mechanic of the Slimes, a green bar that fills up by attacking and taking hits from opponents. Once at the maximum, it will be possible to activate a power-up that increases the power of the blows, increase the range of the dodge, flee from an enemy combo and unleash a powerful super move.
We remind you that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be available during the course of thefall for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The possible release date has perhaps been revealed by some online retailers.
