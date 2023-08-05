On the occasion of EVO 2023, GameMill announced that the treacherous Plankton from the SpongeBob universe will join the roster of wrestlers from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer which you can view below.

Plankton then joins colleagues SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward and all the other Nickelodeon celebrities already confirmed for the game, including Jimmy Neutron, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

As this character has a diminutive stature, to rival other wrestlers Plankton will pilot a robot with his features armed with flamethrowers, rocket boosters and machine guns.