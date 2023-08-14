The Ludosity team presented a new in-depth videos dedicated to the cast of wrestlers from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2in this case starring Jimmy Neutron.

As explained by the developers, this prodigy boy looks like a defensive zoner who exploits various tech gadgets to keep enemies at bay, including the trusty robot dog Goddard who can hurl at enemies or who can be maneuvered directly by the player as if he were a playable character.

As in the case of SpongeBob, Jimmy also has his weaknesses that players will do well to keep in mind. In particular he has few options to get back on the field after being thrown and when he does he does it slowly making it easy prey for the opponents.