As the saying goes: ‘There is no deadline that is not met or debt that is not paid.’ GameMill Entertainment has already released the definitive launch trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Come on, what’s so special about a launch trailer? Well first of all Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is presenting us with a series of dream matches that only in the mind of a fan could happen.

At the beginning, we have Ren and Stimpy against Arenita; Lincoln Loud vs. Lucy Loud; Cat-Dog vs. Nigel Thornberry; Leonardo facing Michelangelo and even Korra against Helga. If that doesn’t excite you, maybe you never watched the Nickelodeon shows when they were younger.

This title whose combat mechanics are very similar to those of Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros., gives us several iconic Nickelodeon characters that transcend generations and that, surely, many will enjoy.

So far at Nickelodeon All-Star we have 20 confirmed characters from at least 13 confirmed animations. Could it also be hidden or DLC fighters?

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s release date change

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl It goes on sale starting October 5, several days before its original date. Why such a radical change? We don’t have a reason, but, we can bet it was because that day we will see the arrival of the last DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Now, do you have the console to play Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? May be. This game of GameMill Entertainment will be available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintengo Switch and PC.

You have no excuse not to enjoy this game because technically it is everywhere and you will surely find it on sale at some point because if you look for it on Amazon you will find it at 1,814 MXN and that is high.

