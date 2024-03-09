“Nickel allergy is an increasingly widespread pathology and part of the responsibility can be attributed to the pollution that introduces potentially allergenic metals into the air and soil, certainly including nickel. Some time ago we were almost completely indifferent Today, however, nickel is, for humans, one of the most insidious suspects in various health problems, reaching the point of harming around 10% of the population. But we can live with it, distrusting the many false myths, and overcoming the first difficulties”. Immunologist Mauro Minelli, immunologist and head of the Personalized Medicine Foundation (Fmp) for the South, explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

“Not just nickel, of course, but also mercury, cobalt, chromium, cadmium. All metals, when they come into contact with the body, can cause more or less visible damage. Industries, cars, essentially, contribute a lot to causing its propagation. all the polluting sources that introduce substances harmful to humans into the air we breathe and deposit in the soil in which food is grown – warns Minelli – The symptoms are sometimes visible and sometimes subtle. At a skin level, nickel allergy occurs presents with erythema, eczematous rashes, wheals and vesicles throughout the body. Other symptoms, however, concern the gastrointestinal system (swelling and abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhea, digestive disorders); you may also feel chronic fatigue, joint pain and muscles almost as if it were fibromyalgia, headache, low-grade fever. In more complex cases we speak of Snas, Systemic Nickel Allergy Syndrome”.

“Living with this allergy is initially very complicated. You need to pay attention to the detergents used, both for the body and for the home, to makeup, dishes, clothing and food. This last aspect is particularly complicated to manage, because the range of foods low in nickel is reduced to the point of inducing those who are allergic to get used to a different and apparently less varied diet. This does not mean losing the taste of good food, but learning to adapt recipes to permitted foods”, warns Minelli .

'The patient should always scrupulously follow the nickel-free diet and lifestyle'

“It is good to remember that nickel allergy follows different paths from those of allergy to pollen or dust mites, usually manifesting its effects with immunological action delayed by up to many hours compared to physical or food contact with the allergenic metal, what can justify a reaction produced by some food that perhaps, at first, one thought to have tolerated well. This – suggests the immunologist – is the reason why a chocolate ingested today can have its effects, sometimes even particularly hard, in the following days. This must induce the patient to always scrupulously follow the nickel-free diet and lifestyle so as to preserve his organism from subsequent reactions”.

What to avoid. “All objects containing metal parts where not expressly indicated 'nickel tested': coins, necklaces, watches, rings, earrings, piercings, belts, buckles, buttons, metal parts of glasses, shoes, pots, keys, etc., clothing black color and, as mentioned, some foods – Minelli lists – Avoid cocoa, chocolate, corn, oats, buckwheat, whole grains, dried fruit, tea, jarred drinks, smoked herring, mussels, oysters, shellfish, most of the fruits except citrus fruits, bananas and apples; soybeans, legumes, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, asparagus, spinach, mushrooms, canned foods, margarine.

'An allergy that can be treated with meticulous and patient-friendly instructions'

How to diagnose it. “The assessment of systemic allergy to nickel is articulated through a series of sequential diagnostic steps which include, first of all, the execution of a patch test (application of a testing apparatus consisting of an adhesive support on which nickel sulphate is placed, to be removed 48-72 hours after its application) – observes the expert – Following the identified allergic skin sensitization to nickel, the patient, after having followed a restrictive diet low in nickel for a suitable period of time, in a protected environment and under the care of expert personnel, he is subjected to Tso (Oral Stimulation Test), performed in double blind vs placebo, using increasing doses of the metal”.

How to cure allergies. “In favor of patients with Snas, appropriately and correctly diagnosed, a personalized treatment can and must be set up which must above all be based on competent management of nutritional problems, which are often difficult to manage in the absence of detailed and patient-friendly indications”.