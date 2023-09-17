Of Antonella Sparvoli

At least one in ten people suffer from it. Be careful with jewellery, zips, clothes hooks and cosmetics; traces of this metal are present in foods such as legumes, dried fruit, chocolate, soybeans, whole grains

It is estimated that at least one in ten people suffer from nickel allergy. This metal occurs naturally in the soil at variable concentrations, which influences its different content in foods of plant origin and also in water. But nickel is also present in numerous objects commonly used (from costume jewelery to cosmetics), whose contact with the skin can give rise to allergic dermatitis.

What does nickel allergy involve?

The most classic form of nickel allergy is contact dermatitis, caused by a abnormal reaction of the immune system after exposure of the skin to this metal and, perhaps, also following its ingestion – stated Sara Porro of the professional and extra-professional Dermato-allergology Clinic of the Occupational Medicine of the Desio Asst-Brianza Hospital –. One of the main ways of raising environmental awareness contact with jewellery, buttons, zips, clothing hooks, cosmetics contaminated in the production phases which, if capable of releasing nickel ions, sensitize the subjects. The persistence of contact leads to the manifestation of a very itchy dermatitis with redness, swelling and the formation of small crusts. See also Covid and RSA. "Since March 2020 I will not have lunch with my mother", the appeal of the family

Symptoms not just skin In sensitive individuals – continues Porro – nickel ingested with food can cause the systemic nickel allergy syndromewhich can present itself with symptoms is skin both systemic, especially gastrointestinal, such as nausea, meteorism, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Finally, there are cases in which exposure to nickel by inhalationespecially in the workplace, for example in the metal plating industry, can cause allergic asthma.

How can it be counteracted? There contact dermatitis from nickel treatable with cortisone creams and reducing contact with this metal – explains the dermatologist –. Cosmetics labeled “nickel tested”, for example, are

safe as they contain it

a minimum quantity That Not capable of triggering dermatitis. In Europe, the regulations on nickel have become very stringent, resulting in a reduction in cases of contact dermatitis, but in other countries there are no rules so allergy to this metal has become a significant problem. See also A portal dedicated to mental health: the most frequent questions (and answers)