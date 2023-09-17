At least one in ten people suffer from it. Be careful with jewellery, zips, clothes hooks and cosmetics; traces of this metal are present in foods such as legumes, dried fruit, chocolate, soybeans, whole grains
It is estimated that at least one in ten people suffer from nickel allergy. This metal occurs naturally in the soil at variable concentrations, which influences its different content in foods of plant origin and also in water. But nickel is also present in numerous objects commonly used (from costume jewelery to cosmetics), whose contact with the skin can give rise to allergic dermatitis.
What does nickel allergy involve?
The most classic form of nickel allergy is contact dermatitis, caused by a abnormal reaction of the immune system after exposure of the skin to this metal and, perhaps, also following its ingestion – stated Sara Porro of the professional and extra-professional Dermato-allergology Clinic of the Occupational Medicine of the Desio Asst-Brianza Hospital –. One of the main ways of raising environmental awareness contact with jewellery, buttons, zips, clothing hooks, cosmetics contaminated in the production phases which, if capable of releasing nickel ions, sensitize the subjects. The persistence of contact leads to the manifestation of a very itchy dermatitis with redness, swelling and the formation of small crusts.
Symptoms not just skin
In sensitive individuals – continues Porro – nickel ingested with food can cause the systemic nickel allergy syndromewhich can present itself with symptoms is skin both systemic, especially gastrointestinal, such as nausea, meteorism, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Finally, there are cases in which exposure to nickel by inhalationespecially in the workplace, for example in the metal plating industry, can cause allergic asthma.
How can it be counteracted?
There contact dermatitis from nickel treatable with cortisone creams and reducing contact with this metal – explains the dermatologist –. Cosmetics labeled “nickel tested”, for example, are
safe as they contain it
a minimum quantity That Not capable of triggering dermatitis. In Europe, the regulations on nickel have become very stringent, resulting in a reduction in cases of contact dermatitis, but in other countries there are no rules so allergy to this metal has become a significant problem.
Food-related systemic syndrome
In the development of systemic nickel allergy syndrome,ingestion of nickel through food, which is why to limit allergic manifestations a diet low in this metal is recommended. In general traces of nickel are present in foods such as legumes, dried fruit, chocolate, soybeans and whole grains, however its presence in vegetables varies depending on the soil and cultivation methods. This explains why in the literature there are many diets with low nickel content, they are often contradictory to each other – points out Porro -. To define an adequate diet, it is therefore useful to take into consideration the cause-effect action of a food reported by the patient. In addition to diet, the syndrome can benefit from one hyposensitizing treatment which consists of the administration of small doses of nickel for about a year and then the gradual reintroduction of foods that contain it
