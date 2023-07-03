Nick Kyrgios will not play at Wimbledon. The 28-year-old Australian who lost the final to Novak Djokovic last year has a wrist injury.

“I am very sorry to have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” said the 28-year-old tennis player. Kyrgios played his first match of this year in Stuttgart last month. The number 33 in the world did not take action earlier this year due to a long rehabilitation process after knee surgery. Kyrgios would face the Belgian David Goffin in the first round on Monday afternoon.

“I did everything I could to be ready after my surgery and to be back on the courts at Wimbledon. During my return I felt a little pain in my wrist. As a precaution I had a scan made and it showed that there is a tear in a tendon in my wrist. I’ve tried everything to play and I’m very disappointed that I didn’t have enough time to get it under control before Wimbledon.”

Tsitsipas lured out of the tent

Last year, Kyrgios (28) upset Wimbledon with quarrels, controversy and a place in the final. He spat on the sacred grass. Argued with umpires. Put a linesman off like a blind old man. Lured opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the tent. Seek confrontation with people in the audience. And turned out to have a lawsuit halfway through the tournament, because of a charge of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

So much happened with and around Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon last year that Netflix decided to spread the episode about the tournament, starring the Australian, over two episodes. What the first series of the documentary breakpoint missed, tension and controversy, was made up for in one fell swoop by the story of Kyrgios in London.

The episode opens with a quote from him: “I don’t conform to old, dusty rules.” That is precisely why everything was right about the story of 2022. However much the posh English club members may have cursed it, the audience enjoyed the colorful Kyrgios all the more, who came to shake up good tennis. And who only lost in the final, to Novak Djokovic.

Nick Kyrgios lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on July 10 last year. © REUTERS



And what happened last year? Kyrgios really cared. Often he seemed indifferent, but he had set his sights on Wimbledon and came close to a grand slam title. It tasted like more, but a knee injury and surgery threw him back. He was out for more than half a year. ,,Cruel", he called that period in his press conference leading up to Wimbledon, where he will therefore not be active this month. ,,It was heavy. The only advantage was that I was home for an extended period of time for the first time in eight years. I had plenty of time to reflect on that final. In this sport there is often no time to dwell on success. Now it is. Last year everything fell into place. What I achieved then will always stay with me."

Nick Kyrgios leaving court in Canberra on Feb. 3. He pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari. ©AFP



Heartbreaking decision

The contrast with this year could hardly be greater. He had to withdraw from the Australian Open and called it a heartbreaking decision. “I felt like I could win there. But my body gave a distress signal, it was time for rest. In the end I haven’t been on the court for ages.” He has played one game since then, a few weeks ago on the grass of Stuttgart, but that came too soon.

He has felt 'okay' in recent days at Wimbledon, but he already knew that his preparation was far from ideal, especially for playing best-of-five matches. ,,I have to look at it day by day, there is no point in expressing unrealistic expectations. People expect you to be back on level right away, but they forget how much tennis demands from you physically. I challenge anyone to play against Novak Djokovic for four hours. See how you feel afterwards."

In breakpoint Kyrgios elaborates on the mental problems he has known in the past. 2019 was especially tough, he contemplated suicide. “It also took me seven or eight years to talk more openly about my mental health. But it’s important, many athletes struggle with it and so do other people. Men in particular find it harder to admit that they struggle. I feel a lot better now, although my expectations are still too high. I didn’t miss tennis at all. I was even a little afraid to return. But yeah, it’s my job.”