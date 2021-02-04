For lovers and followers of the circuit, one more case in the long list. For those who don’t, they surely have their name from some crazy celebration, strong confession or also, why not, from a remarkable match against Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. Is that Nick kyrgios is all that and He has already committed his first rebellion of the year.

Within his range of eccentricities for which he usually stands out (he is also one of the most skilled rackets and at just 19 years old he was already top 50 in the world), it is not the first time that the Canberra-born has argued with a judge over the decision. of a point. However, this time it was for more and He was enraged to the point of leaving the court for five minutes.

The 25-year-old tennis player had another tantrum when he faced his compatriot Harry Bourchier for the first round of the ATP 250 Murray River Open final, a tournament played in Melbourne in the previous Australian Open. What happened? The Spanish umpire Nacho Forcadelle gave him a warning for delaying his serve and that took him out of the game.

Kyrgios 🇦🇺 does his thing!

It is that due to the coronavirus pandemic, tennis players are asked to handle their towels without help between each point. When wanting to take out, they inform him of the delay and in full game Kyrgios warned: “I’m already serving, it’s my move. What are you talking about? I’m not going to play, get me out.”

Immediately afterwards, the oceanic left the balls of his service on the ground, offered an apology to his rival and went directly to sit next to the judge, to explain the sequence of his serve.

Kyrgios is going for the ATP 250 Murray River Open.

The public present began to cheer him to try to get him back to, but at first it was in vain. It should be noted that until that moment he won the game 6-2, 5-5 in his favor and was about to serve 40-30.

“I don’t understand why you do it. It’s like you’re doing it to be fun or something. Do you think you are funny? That’s why? I’m doing my serve move “added number 47 of the ranking. As I finish all? The Australian agreed to continue playing on the condition that he should not be fined because “the ATP is quite tough all the time, they fine me a lot of money.”

Kyrgios and another tense moment during a match.

Finally -after five minutes between the whole scene- the eccentric tennis player was left with the victory against Bourchier by 6-2 and 7-6 and advanced to the next instance, where he will be measured against the Croatian Borna Coric (25th) by a place in the quarterfinals.