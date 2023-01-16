The 27-year-old Kyrgios, finalist at Wimbledon last year, had not yet played this season. He would compete in the first round at the grand slam tournament in his own country against the Russian Roman Safioellin.

Kyrgios announced his withdrawal at an inserted press conference, which was also attended by his physiotherapist. The Australian was very emotional: ,,I am devastated, because this is one of the most important tournaments of the year for me”, he said.

Kyrgios was one of the outsiders for the title in Melbourne. Last year he got stuck in the second round at the Australian Open. He then surprisingly won the doubles together with his compatriot and good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios played a training match against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on Friday. After the cancellation of Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur is the highest ranked Australian in the world rankings. He’s 24th.

