Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has won an ATP title for the first time in three years. Kyrgios, 27, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last month, won the Citi Open in Washington. He already did that in 2019.

“It’s emotional for me to be back here and take another title,” said Kyrgios, who beat Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the final, 6-4 6-3. The Australian even took the ‘double’ in the American capital. He also won doubles with Jack Sock. The Australian/American couple settled in the double final with the Croatian Ivan Dodig and the American Austin Krajicek (7-5 ​​6-4). Dodig and Krajicek had beaten Matwé Middelkoop and his partner Rohan Bopanna from India in the semifinals.

,,If you see where I was last year and how I am now, that’s an incredible transformation,” said Kyrgios, who climbs the world ranking from 63 to 37. ,,I’ve been very deep. But I have shown strength by fighting through those hard times and winning a tournament like this now. What a great day.” He took his seventh singles title on the ATP Tour, all on hard court. See also UFO: Video of a sighting provides a topic of conversation

Russian Samsonova takes WTA title The WTA tournament in Washington was won by Russian tennis star Lyudmila Samsonova. The global number 60 was in the final battle the Estonian Kaia Kanepi, who is 23 places higher, with 4-6 6-3 6-3. For 23-year-old Samsonova it is the second title in her career. Last year she won the Berlin grass tournament.

Watch our most popular sports videos here: