Nick Kyrgios and his drama: “I thought about committing suicide at Wimbledon 2019”

nick kyrgios revealed that he entered a psychiatric hospital because he wanted to commit suicide during Wimbledon 2019, explained the Australian player in the new episodes of ‘Break point’, on Netflix from June 21.

“I really thought about committing suicide,” said the player according to the newspaper The Australian. One of the most controversial players on the circuit, Kyrgios had a very troubled 2019. Beaten by Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2019, he explained that he wore a long sleeve that covered his right arm to cover his scars.

“I drank alcohol, took drugs, I distanced myself from my family and close people. I lost at Wimbledon and when I woke up my father was crying sitting on my bed. It was the turning point, I said to myself ‘Ok, I can’t continue like this’. I ended up in a psychiatric service in London to fix my problems,” he says in the documentary.

“If you look closely you can see the self-mutilation marks on my right arm. I had thoughts of suicide, I didn’t want to get up and play alone in front of millions,” he had written on Instagram in February 2022 about his mental health three years earlier.

Since then Kyrgios has returned to a positive path and was a finalist at Wimbledon last year, losing to Novak Djokovic.

Current world number 25 player, he returned to the competition this week in Stuttgart, after a knee injury suffered in January. Short of form, he was beaten by the Chinese Yibing Wu (64th).

