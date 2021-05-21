After it was reported that he had suffered an accident, Nick Jonas decided to clarify the facts with his fans and followers. The singer reappeared on television last Monday, May 17, for the broadcast of The voice, a program in which he is a coach.

The host of the space did not hesitate to refer to the information that had been released among the international press, so he asked him if he was in good health.

The member of Hermanos Jonas He told details of the event and denied that it happened during the filming of a new film production, as had been initially commented. He clarified that he fell off a motorcycle, which caused a broken rib and other minor injuries.

“I’ve been better, but I think I’m fine. (…) I just wanted to go ahead and mention it, in case I am not physically excited as usual ”, he expressed during the first minutes of The voice.

Even though Nick Jonas is still convalescing from his recent accident, he showed that he still has his good sense of humor. The artist and husband of Priyanka chopra He made a fun request of Blake Shelton, another of the mentors.

“Blake, please don’t make me laugh so much, because it still hurts when I laugh,” expressed the famous artist. The comment sparked laughter from his colleague, who hinted that this would be a plan by the former Disney star to win the sympathy of viewers.

According to the TMZ portal, Nick Jonas starred in an incident on the last Saturday, May 15. It was indicated that the seriousness of his injuries caused him to be transferred in an ambulance to a nearby medical center.

