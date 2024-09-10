A great loss for the world of Italian music: one of the greatest guitarists on the international scene leaves us at the age of 62 due to a serious illness

With deep sorrow, the music world mourns the passing of Nick Beccatinione of the greatest contemporary guitarists. He passed away at the age of 62 last night, leaving an unfillable void in the international music scene. The news of his death, released by his family, immediately sparked a shower of tributes on social media. “We lose a giant,” we read among the many messages, an expression of the respect and admiration that Becattini had been able to earn in a long and brilliant career.

A tearful farewell for Nick Becattini: he passed away today after a long battle with ALS

His talent exceptional led him to collaborate with legends such as Otis Rush, Albert King, Sunnyland Slim, Lucky Peterson, Billy Branch, Lurrie Bell and Buddy Scott, names that testify to his influence on the blues worldwide. Nick has graced the most prestigious stages in Europe and the United States. He was a guitarist with an unmistakable touch and an eclectic style, capable of fusing blues, rock, soul and funk.

In Italy, his presence was equally important: he participated in numerous major events, such as the Trasimeno Blues, the Italian Blues Legends and, above all, the Pistoia Blues, the festival of his hometown. Just this year, the Pistoia Blues had paid homage to him, inviting him to go on stage to receive the applause of the audience that has always loved him.

Becattini’s career began in 1986 when he joined the band Model T. Boogie by Giancarlo Crea. In 1987 he was selected for the prestigious Chicago Blues Festivalwhere he performed alongside giants such as Albert King, Johnny Copeland and Phil Guy. From there, his artistic path was a continuous crescendo, leading him to tread the most important stages of the world blues.

I have been ill for some time ALSNick Becattini never stopped fighting and playing, despite the obvious difficulties. With the strength that distinguished him, Becattini tried every available therapy, even experimental ones, but with poor results. In an interview, he courageously recounted the difficult moments of the diagnosis:

“A doctor scared me, telling me that it could be something very serious… Eventually, a year after the onset of symptoms, I was diagnosed with ALS. It is a sneaky disease, no one knows where it comes from and, above all, no one knows how to cure it. What struck me was the fact that even Professor Siciliano, one of the most renowned in Tuscany, could not find the words to give me the news and that he spoke to me in a low voice.”

Today, an extraordinary artist and a man of great talent leaves us. humanitywho made music his life and who will continue to live in the hearts of those who had the privilege of listening to him and in the notes he gave to the world.