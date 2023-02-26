Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

German vacationer missing in Cape Town: Nick (22) signed up for a surfing course, but never showed up there. © Facebook Screenshot

There is still no trace of Nick from Germany, rescue workers in South Africa are looking for the young vacationer. The comrades of the 22-year-old are now turning to the public.

Cape Town – Since February 15 there has been no trace of the German tourist Nick, the 22-year-old had left his accommodation in a suburb of Cape Town that morning. Not only the local police are looking for the young man, the mountain rescue service is also looking for the German in the hiking area. Now Nick’s friends and colleagues also want to help: In Germany, the comrades are collecting donations for the missing person’s family.

Cape Town: Nick from Germany still missing – mountain rescue service is looking for young vacationers

Nick entered the country at the southern tip of South Africa on February 6, reports the dpa, citing the police. On February 15, the missing Nick then left his accommodation. Since then there has been no trace of the young vacationer. A search ad on a Facebook page for Germans in Cape Town said the man was registered for a surfing course on Thursday but did not show up. His clothes and valuables were said to be in his room in the guest house. The German embassy in South Africa confirmed that it had been informed about the case and was in contact with the South African authorities and the missing person’s relatives.

Also this week emergency services had been looking for the young German. The mountain rescue service supported the police in the search for the 22-year-old in several hiking areas popular with tourists. Among other things, on the Karbonkelberg in the Cape Town suburb of Hout Bay, said the spokesman for the South African Mountain Association, David Nel, the German Press Agency. “The area has so far been searched without success,” said police spokesman André Traut. Adverse weather conditions would also have made the search more difficult.

Police apparently wrongly assign important credit card find to missing Nick

A photo taken by a security camera circulated on social media showing the German in sportswear on February 15 on his way to a hiking trail at the foot of the Karbonkelberg. The police confirmed that the man had been dropped off there by a driving service. After that, the track of the young man is lost. A few days ago there was a first clue: Nick’s credit card is said to have been found shortly after the disappearance. However, the police mistakenly did not assign the find to the missing German. As reported by the media, the credit card was discovered in the house of two suspected robbers.

Comrades of the missing Nick turn to the public with a call for donations

Comrades from the Döbern volunteer fire brigade in Brandenburg do not want to give up hope. The missing Nick is said to have been active here since his youth, which is reported RTL. In a Facebook post, the comrades address the public. As can be read in the call for donations, this is intended, among other things, to collect money so that the missing Nick’s family can travel to South Africa.