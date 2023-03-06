Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

German vacationer missing in Cape Town. Police are still looking for the 22-year-old. © South African Police Service

22-year-old Nick from Germany has been missing in South Africa since February 15. His family is desperately looking for him. There is still no trace.

Update from March 5, 11:15 a.m: The German tourist Nick (22) has been missing in Cape Town for more than two weeks. The police stopped the official search for the 22-year-old on Saturday, several local South African media portals report, citing the police in Cape Town. The search teams are said to have been withdrawn for the time being, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Official teams are to be dispatched again as soon as the police have new information. Nick’s disappearance is still being investigated and he remains missing.

No sign of Nick (22) in Cape Town: official search teams for the missing German withdrawn for the time being

As of Friday (March 3), search teams were combing the mountainous area surrounding Carboniferous Mountain and the town of Hout Bay. Drones were also used. Local residents are not giving up hope. 30 civilians continued their own search for Nick on Saturday (March 4). They were in the Hangberg village area and in the area along the popular hiking route, the South African news portal reports News24.

Nick’s father thanks the volunteers on Facebook for the search and shares a post from Karbonkelberg Tourismus. He had previously complained about the lack of communication from the authorities on social media.

Nick (22) disappeared on February 15th. The 22-year-old was robbed on a hiking tour. Five suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery. The suspects say they robbed Nick on February 15. However, they claim that their victim then fled. Since then, the missing person has not been seen. The chance of finding Nick alive is dwindling by the day.

Nick still missing in Cape Town: Police confirm five arrests – suspects apparently confess

Update from March 1, 11:12 a.m: What happened to Nick? The 22-year-old has been missing from the tourist metropolis of Cape Town (South Africa) for almost two weeks. So far there is no trace of the German. Nick was last seen on February 15th. The young man apparently wanted to go alone on the way to a popular hiking route on the Karbonkelberg in the Cape Town suburb of Hout Bay.

While the search for the missing person continues, valuables belonging to him were found in a raid. It was last week, as confirmed by the Hout Bay Community Policing Forum. Five suspects have been arrested in this connection. The suspects have admitted to robbing Nick, the police forum Facebook page said. “The victim’s backpack and cell phone were seized, as was a knife. Despite intensive questioning and investigations into the suspects, there is still no sign of the missing hiker”. A candlelight vigil is to be held on Hout Bay beach on Wednesday (1 March).

Search for missing Nick (22) continues: Suspects in court in Cape Town

Update from February 28, 12:20 p.m.: According to the authorities, five suspects were questioned by the Cape Town District Court on Tuesday. The men were in possession of items belonging to the missing Nick. They were charged with the robbery with aggravating circumstances. That said Eric Ntabazalia of the National Law Enforcement Agency NPA. The trial is set to resume on March 6 to allow time for further investigations, Ntabazalia said.

Update from February 28, 10:39 am: The search for a German tourist who has been missing for two weeks in the South African metropolis of Cape Town continued on Tuesday, according to the police. “We have arrested suspects and are interrogating them, but we cannot currently confirm a link to the missing German,” said police spokesman André Traut of the German Press Agency. The police are still looking for a trace of the 22-year-old, says Traut.

Nick missing: Three suspects arrested

Update from February 28, 2022, 10:00 a.m.: There is a new twist in the case of missing 22-year-old Nick from Germany. In South Africa there were further investigation results. How RTL.de reported that three men were arrested and brought before a judge on Monday (February 27).

According to the report, one of the accused confessed to having been involved in an attack on the man from Brandenburg. He claims one of the other two suspects stabbed Nick. Loud RTL.de the hiking backpack, Nick’s mobile phone and a kitchen knife – the alleged murder weapon – were found. The police are still investigating in all directions. Because there is still no trace of Nick.

German disappeared in Cape Town: parents of missing Nick (22) start an emotional call

First report from February 28th: Cape Town – “They are still looking for our son Nick Frischke in Cape Town, Karbonkelberg, Hout Bay and Hangberg and so on,” writes the mother of the 22-year-old German, who has been missing in South Africa for two weeks, on Facebook. She appeals to the public: “Maybe people still have an important clue.”

“Maybe he is not recognizable because of his injuries, please take a close look everywhere,” the mother continued in the post. She emphasizes: “This search must get around to the last.” She also expresses her concern that her son could be with people who do not have access to social networks.

Details on 22-year-old missing Nick Nick traveled to South Africa on February 6, as the dpa reported, citing the police. He then left his accommodation on February 15. Since that day there has been no trace of him. A search ad on a Facebook page said the 22-year-old had signed up for a surfing course. However, he did not appear there. Valuables and his clothes are said to have been in his room in the guest house. See also Green light for Pfizer's pill against Covid-19 in the European Union

Missing man’s brother searches in South Africa

“Please keep your eyes and ears open, talk to everyone as much as possible. Word should get around really hard,” continued the worried mother of the 22-year-old firefighter from Döbern (Brandenburg) in her post. “We are very grateful to many Cape Towners, Hout Bayèr, Döberner and many more. Of course also our detectives, the police and all other search units.”

According to his entries, the brother of the missing Nick is also in South Africa to look for the 22-year-old. On Sunday (February 26) he posted a picture of a snowy garden in Germany and a picture of sunny weather over Cape Town on Facebook: “We have great conditions for searching, we keep hoping for a miracle,” he wrote below. Nick’s comrades also help: They collect donations for the search.

After finding the credit card: South African police have not given the family any information

According to him, the family has not received any new information from the police. South African police tracked down the missing man after finding his credit card during a search of a criminal’s home. But apparently the surveys in the matter have not yet yielded any new information.

“I think of you every second and I hope this ends well soon,” writes the missing man’s father. Over the weekend he expressed concern that things had gone quiet in the search for missing Nick. “We hope that this nightmare will soon come to an end and that our child could / can make it and a miracle will happen,” said the mother. (cat)