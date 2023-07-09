What is Santa Claus doing right now? Outside of the Christmas season, the nice old man with the white beard certainly doesn’t have much to do and is lying on the beach with a drink under a palm tree – you might think so. But it turns out that even in summer there are a number of children who think of him. And even write him from vacation. In addition to the normal letters, numerous postcards are also received at the Nikolauspostamt in St. Nikolaus in Saarland, as the head of the children’s letter campaign, Sabine Gerecke, told the German Press Agency. “Holiday postcards like this with sun, beach and sea are great!” It’s almost a tradition that Santa Claus also gets holiday mail.

Since last winter, around 2,000 letters have already arrived at the Nikolaus post office. The majority of them are not holiday mail, but letters in which children announce wishes or send thoughts to St. Nicholas, said Gerecke. So some would like to have “something sweet again” or toys. Others had warned early on that Santa Claus “shouldn’t forget to come by him,” she said. “Or simply: ‘I wanted to be the first.'”

There is no answer from Santa Claus until the Christmas season

Mail from abroad is already arriving. Including letters from Thailand from students who would learn German. “We also receive letters that have taken the long way to us by ship,” said the chairman of the St. Nicholas Festival Committee, Peter Gerecke.

As every year, all letters that indicate a sender will be answered: The answers would only reach the children after St. Nicholas Day. Among the letters received were latecomers from last Christmas.

By Christmas 2022, the 44 volunteers had responded to 31,636 letters from children from a total of 52 countries – more than ever before. For more than 50 years, children have been writing to St. Nicholas in the small town in the municipality of Großrosseln near the French border. The partnership between the Festival Committee and Deutsche Post has existed since 1967. There are seven Christmas post offices nationwide to which children can send their letters to Santa Claus, Christkind or St. Nicholas.