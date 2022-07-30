The track is soaked when the 3rd free practice of the Hungarian GP starts. Despite the risk of a crash so close to qualifying, the drivers still take to the track. It will also rain during qualifying later this afternoon, so this is the drivers’ only chance to practice on the wet tires at the Hungaroring.

The rain tires can discharge 85 liters of water per second at top speed, yet it rains so hard that the track does not become drier yet. Alonso tries again on the intermediates, but he slips and slides over the asphalt. Later he therefore switches back to the blue rain tires.

In the second half of the training, the rain stops and the track finally dries up. That is the sign for many teams to put the green intermediate tires under the cars. Despite the drier track, there is still little grip and Leclerc spins. He still manages to keep his Ferrari out of the wall.

However, Vettel cannot. He spins and slides into the wall causing a red flag. After the red flag, the drivers go faster and faster. Verstappen drives a lap that takes him to fourth. But Nicholas Latifi sets the fastest time at the end of practice. He ends this session on P1. His teammate Albon rides to third place.

3rd free practice of the Hungarian GP 2022

Nicholas Latific Charles Leclerc Alexander Albon Max Verstappen George Russell

What time does Formula 1 start in Hungary?

Saturday 30 July 2022

Qualification: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 31 July 2022

Race: 3:00 PM