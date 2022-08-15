It was his first novel and it became a true mass phenomenon. It was very difficult not to see someone with a copy of ‘The Man Who Whispered Horses’ in their hands in 1995. A success that multiplied three years later when Robert Redford directed the film version after paying three million pounds for his rights cinematographic The culprit of this success was the journalist and writer Nicholas Evans, who died at the age of 72 on August 9 of heart failure, according to what his representative agency reported on Monday.

Evans (Bromsgrove, United Kingdom, 1950), despite studying law at Oxford, began as a journalist in the ‘Evening Chronicle’ newsroom in Newcastle during the seventies of the last century, to later make the leap to television. There he specialized in American politics and international affairs. He came to cover the war in Lebanon during the eighties. An experience that served as inspiration for what has been his latest novel, ‘The man who wanted to be brave’ (2010).

In the 1990s, after working as a screenwriter, he decided to write his first novel starring a man (Redford in the film version) who curiously takes care of horses. A mother (Kristin Scott Thomas) and her daughter (a very young Scarlett Johansson) come to his ranch in Montana to try to get their horse back after an accident.

Evans’s novel sold 15 million copies worldwide and was translated into more than 40 languages. The film grossed nearly $187 million when its budget fell short of $14 million nearly 25 years ago. After ‘The Man Who Whispered Horses’, Evans published ‘Land of Wolves’ (1998), ‘Through the Fire’ (1999) and ‘When the Abyss Separates’ (2005).