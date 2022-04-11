In case you had already forgotten, last year it was confirmed that a series of The Legend of the Treasure Lost was already in development for Disney+. Sadly, this also meant that Nicholas Cage he would not return to star in it, but at the same time, it was thought that this was because a third film was already in development. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

a couple of days ago, cage organized a question and answer session in Redditwhere he confirmed that there are no longer plans to release Legend of the Lost Treasure 3:

“No, their priority was to make the franchise into a television series, so I would tell them most likely not.”

Of course, the doors are still open for this third installment in the saga, but as cage mentions it, the chances of that happening are extremely low especially now that a new series is on the way.

Publisher’s note: How sad to know that there will not be another of these films that accompanied many of us during our childhood. I highly doubt the series can fill that void, especially if Cage doesn’t plan on returning to star in it.

Via: comic book