Nice touring convertible for 4,000 euros AllNews

Let’s see if there is a nice touring convertible for this money.

touring. The application was specifically about touring. We had to scratch our heads for a while. Driving a car especially for fun, luckily that still happens! Edwin is looking for a nice convertible. He currently has a BMW 7 Series, but luckily it can stay for a while.

He is looking for a nice car for fun. Especially for the touring rides. He is looking for a convertible for about 4,000 euros. He understands that he doesn’t have a brand new car for that, nor does he have a nearly new one. So we have to look for a cheap convertible with one hard requirement: it must have a fabric hood.

A folding roof, no, that is not possible for Edwin. So all those Coupé-Cabrio’s (which you – to be honest – can easily find in the budget) fall off in advance. Fortunately, it is not the first car and the presence of the large BMW makes us suspect that a good service once in a while is no problem, but we are not sure. So we won’t be fully committed to Jaguar XJ12s that are in need of restoration.

Requirements requirements for touring convertible

Anyway, you can read Edwin’s wishes and requirements for a nice touring convertible below.

Current / previous cars: BMW 7 series Buy / lease: lease Budget: 4000 Annual mileage: 20000 Fuel preference: Petrol Reason for buying another car: Car for the tours. Family composition: Single parent with child aged 6 Preferred brands / models: Golf 4 convertible, Mx 5 convertible No-go brands / models: Cars with a folding roof. A real convertible has a fabric roof.

General tips

The Convertible Market is a bit of a weird one. Most convertibles were sold between 1995 and 2005 approximately. In the winter they are considerably cheaper, in the summer they become a bit more expensive when the sun rises earlier. So basically now is a good time to buy.

There are a lot of providers for nice touring convertibles. Given the age and mileage, you should not expect a dealer to provide a warranty. So buy from a private person. Check the license plates and how long the car has been in possession. Don’t focus on mileage. In some cases, convertibles have been the second or third car. It also happens regularly with convertibles that they have always been stored inside. That has a huge effect on the condition of the hood. look at all the general convertible tips here!

BMW 318Ci Convertible (E46/2C)

€ 3,995

2002

220,000 km

We were also surprised: this just fits in the budget! A real E46 generation of the BMW 3 Series. According to @jaapiyo is that the best BMW ever built (and therefore the best car ever built). That’s not quite the case. In this case you do have the beautiful coach of a convertible, in combination with a rather lifeless 1.9 four-cylinder. The thing really isn’t going anywhere. In terms of road holding and steering behavior it is nowadays a pretty hopeless car, but at the time this was not wrong in terms of stiffness.

That also says a lot about the moving panna cottas with which the E46 competed. In the budget it is very careful. Standard and bare is preferred over non-original accessories. A sober design with a conclusive history will make you much happier. In terms of maintenance costs, it is an old BMW, so it just needs care. If you keep up with it, you’ll be fine. If you let it go down, it’s very hard to get back up to level. Discusses the points of attention @Wouter with you in this BMW 3 Series Purchase Advice!

Mini Cooper Convertible (R52)

€ 3,950

2005

200,000 km

The Mini ticks quite a few boxes. There is a rear seat that is somewhat usable, there is a soft top and for what it is, it steers well. That dexterity of the hatchback has unfortunately been lost. And instead of ‘just smooth enough’, the level of performance is acceptable. But it looks nice and holds its value quite well. If you are a little careful with it, you will also sell it in two years for this money.

Maintenance is a thing, because it is not a 206 in terms of costs or a Yaris in terms of reliability. So check in advance what kind of meat you have in the tub in terms of maintenance and malfunctions. In principle, this always applies if you go shopping for 4 grand, but with the Mini you have to be extra sharp. Check out our Mini R50 purchase advice for the points of attention here!

Saab 9-3 Convertible 2.0t S Convertible

€ 3,950

2000

185,000 km

Why not go for the very worst Cabriolet ever built? It is also one of the best touring convertibles ever. That sounds contradictory and it is true. This Saab is a bit ambivalent. The bodywork is so unbelievably flimsy that if you drive one wheel up the sidewalk with the door open, you can’t close it. Really, the body is weaker than Alfred Schreuder’s apologies after a game of football against Napoli.

That said, Saab has deliberately taken all the sportiness out of it and turned it into a wonderful cruiser. As a restful touring machine, there are few better cars. The engine is an absolute delight and those 154 hp versions are unbreakable and wonderfully creamy. Also handy, every 9-3 Convertible has leather upholstery as standard. So practical. Parts are surprisingly readily available. There are regions where people still like to drive with Saabs. This target group often has the pecunia to keep them running.

Mazda MX-5 1.6i Convertible (NB1)

€ 3,990

1998

200,000 km

Yes, you mentioned it yourself, the Mazda MX-5. It is basically the best choice if you want a nice steering car. No electric power steering, an atmospheric engine, no direct injection, hardly any luxury on board and a low weight. This is seriously fun to drive. Not a luxury touring convertible, but a sporty touring convertible! Every roundabout is a party. They are not super fast, but with the roof open it doesn’t matter. In the budget you can choose from somewhat neat 1.6i’s or 1.8i’s with a little more experience. The engines themselves are very reliable.

What you should pay attention to with this Mazda is rust, rust and more rust. We are talking about a 24 year old car here. It is therefore not a question of whether the car is rust-free, but how the rust problem has been tackled. Some MX-5’s have been inside a lot and you can see that right away. When it comes to maintenance and upgrades, you’ve come to the right place: there are a huge number of specialists and parts are readily available.

MG TF135

€ 3,999

2005

125,000 km

Nice British driving is therefore also possible for this money, without the Mini on it. This MG TF is a facelifted MG F. It is a mid-engined sports car where it is difficult to determine what it should be: a comfortable convertible or sporty roadster? Considering the placement of the motor and driveshafts, you’re thinking the latter.

In terms of decoration (many TF’s are nicely luxuriously decorated with beautiful leather) again the first. By modern standards it is not a particularly sporty or sleek car, but one where you are really driving. The power steering is hydraulic, the Rover K-Series four-cylinder is eager and the weight is relatively low. However, do not expect a Lotus Elise with heated seats.

Smart Roadster (R452)

€ 3,950

2004

170,000 km

You can apply that Lotus Elise story to this car. The Smart Roadster is a purebred sports car. The philosophy behind it is also brilliant. Most ‘real’ rear-wheel drive sports cars are quite pricey, even in use. The idea of ​​the Smart Roadster was to use as many parts of the regular smarts as possible. Quite a few break down on a Smart and also on the Smart Roadster, but all parts are cheap.

To drive they are real sports cars. You sit low and the steering is pleasantly direct. The balance is fabulous and the reason you should want this car. The transmission is the big sting. That one is really terrible. Anno 2022 it has something funny and there are effective software upgrades for it. Given the requirements of the advice – as much fun as possible for the weekends for as little money as possible – you should actually choose this one. You are at the bottom of the offer.

Ford StreetKa

€ 3,500

2005

80,000 km

Just like with the Mazda MX-5, you have to look for a copy that has been inside. These cars can rust notoriously. And we mean really hard. When was your favorite time to see an original Ford Ka? Precisely. The StreetKa is a Ka, but with an Italian body. This fun touring convertible was designed and made by Pininfarina (for the purists, Ghia did the concept version). Like the Smart, the StreetKa is nice and tight, but a real cornering knight. However, you may be sitting a little too high in the Ka.

The engine, on the other hand, is a fun little block. 100 hp clean the hook is not extremely much, but enough to have fun with this Ford. The transmission has fairly short ratios. It is a nice obscure cart that – except for the rust prevention – does not cost too much in maintenance. And you have a fabric convertible top. Man, what more could a person want? By touring convertible we mean more: you have a lot of fun on normal roads. A trip to Italy is quite a pain.

YOLO: Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro Avant (8H)

€ 3,999

2006

390,000 km

Yes, it’s a little tricky to find a Yolo. Everything with an open roof and a big engine is quite expensive. And then this one came by… An Audi A4 Cabriolet is secretly still a nice car to see. The facelift version we have here is fresher and more modern, but not more beautiful than the much sleeker original. But that’s not the point. The technique on board this monster. It is in fact a breath of fresh air: three liter six-cylinder twenty-four valve commenrail turbo diesel with automatic transmission and four-wheel drive (note that can also all break).

Where many convertibles are built for a few fun trips, you can do everything with this A4. So yes, on a dike road you will have more fun in the Smart. However, with this Audi you can also go on winter sports, summer holidays, business trips, do errands and everything else. It is a mighty car with very nice seats. Although, we can imagine that with a mileage like this you’re dealing with a bit of resident seats. Another thing that is inherent to the mileage: maintenance. That’s pretty pricey. Just like the motor vehicle tax. And the fuel. Check out our Audi A4 Convertible purchase advice here!

Do you also want advice about your next car? Fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we may find your next dream car!

