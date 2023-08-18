Picture: Manufacturer

Nice to stow away

Doesn’t a man or woman always have more with them? Smartphone, tablet, notebook, pen, drinking bottle, sunglasses, keys, makeup and so on. Rednomads, a start-up from Unterhaching, has come up with an organizer that should ensure order and a good mood, not only in the car on the passenger seat. The “Settle” is available in three colours, it is woven from textiles made from recycled fibres, has a square format (44 × 44 × 15 mm) and weighs 1.5 kilos when empty. It is UV-coated and water- and dirt-repellent. Adjustable dividers, pen and cable holders, a bottle holder and more help keep things organized. Thanks to the shoulder strap, Settle can also be taken with you. Price: 129 euros. fbs.