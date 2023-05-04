Grabbing the right hose and still filling up with the wrong fuel, that can also happen to you.

Filling up with the wrong fuel is a very silly mistake. Still, it can be even worse: if you are responsible for refilling the gas pump and then mix up the fuels. That is what seems to have happened at a Rotterdam gas station.

RTV Rijnmond reports that a Haan gas station on Parrelelstraat in Overschie has a number of very dissatisfied customers. Their cars no longer ran so smoothly or not at all after a refueling at Haan.

If this happens to one person, you assume that that person has been sleeping while refueling, but if several cars get cures, there must be more going on. This time it turned out to be at the gas station.

It is not known exactly how many customers have been duped, but after a message in a local Facebook group it rained complaints. Both petrol and diesel cars are affected. So it seems that the gas station simply exchanged the fuels.

Apart from the fact that a lot of cars had to be pumped empty, engine damage could also have occurred. This could therefore be an expensive mistake for the gas station. They have already indicated that they will solve it “completely and neatly” and that they are investigating exactly where it went wrong.

