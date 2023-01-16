The Volvo 900 is the last car of the Swedish brand where the power goes purely to the rear axle. Sorry, was the last. The Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge are getting an update that is a bit more thorough than the outside suggests: the electric Volvos have suddenly been given rear-wheel drive. In addition, the power goes up and the range of action.

The motor on the rear axle produces 238 hp, which is 7 hp more than the previous electric motor. You do not necessarily notice that power, but you do notice that it is suddenly on the rear wheels. Just drives a little nicer. The new Volvos keep the 69-kWh battery, but better cooling means the SUVs go further: the range grows from 438 to 476 kilometers with the C40. With the XC40 from 425 to 460 kilometers.

More power? Which can. There is also a version with 250 horsepower on the rear wheels. In theory, this is enough to drift a bit. We are curious about the practice. This version also gets an 82-kWh battery for a range of 515 kilometers for the XC40 or 533 kilometers for the C40. You can charge this fast variant with 200 kW.

Converting Volvos to rear-wheel drive?

Converting is a big word. The XC40 and C40 are already available with all-wheel drive. With an EV, this often means that there are two electric motors: one in the front and the other in the back. In this case, they removed the front one. So a minimal intervention. Incidentally, the version with the small and the large battery are just as fast. The 0-100 time is 7.4 seconds.

The AWD is faster though

In addition to rear-wheel drive for the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge, there is a new four-wheel drive version. This will have an electric motor with 250 hp at the rear and one with 159 hp at the front. The range of the C40 with this drive increases from 451 to 507 kilometers. With the XC40 from 432 to 500 kilometers. The 0-100 time of the C40 is 4.7 seconds and that of the XC40 is 4.9 seconds.