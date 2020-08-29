What is the state of mind of the teams just before the start of the Tour de France, in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), Saturday, August 29? The runners are divided, according to Grégory Naboulet, who was on site at the beginning of the afternoon. “Cycling is their job and the Tour de France is the economic lifeblood of cycling so the Tour is taking off, it’s good news, it’s what will pay their salaries”, advances the journalist.

Cyclists are however worried about the health situation in France. “There are a lot of questions among runners, because it is a fragile population, generally with fatigue, they more easily catch the small viruses that are lying around. And then the fear has increased this morning, since the proposal of the International Cyclist Union, which wanted a team to be excluded from the Tour de France if two riders were struck by Covid-19, was rebutted by the French authorities “, explains Grégory Naboulet. The latter said that a team will be excluded if two members of the staff are affected.

The JT

The other subjects of the news

Read also