While France is undergoing a significant rebound from Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, called for a tightening, Thursday, September 17, of measures in certain measures. This will be the case in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) from Saturday. Indeed, on Friday, the prefecture and the municipality announced the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in public places as well as the closure of drinking establishments from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

For their part, the inhabitants are divided. “It’s a shame for us […] We like to get together, at the start of the year, to party“Says a young man relaxing at the beach. A mother is also skeptical:”We deal with it ! But on the beach, there is air, space. We don’t see where the problem is. “In addition, the broadcasting of music, always in public places, is totally prohibited because it could contribute to gatherings.