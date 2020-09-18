Faced with the acceleration of Covid-19 everywhere in France (13,215 new cases in 24 hours), prefects took new more restrictive measures, Friday, September 18, to try to curb the spread. This is the case in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) where the restrictions decided on the same morning by the prefect go badly. “I find that ridiculous”, judges a client at a table on the terrace of a cafe.

“It’s a little bit absurd because we limit freedoms. After that, is it going to be really useful”, asks another woman. Among the new measures in Nice, it is notably forbidden to group together with more than 10, to sell alcohol after 8 p.m. and to play music in public places. As for the bars, they will have to close at midnight. A decision again badly accepted by the managers.