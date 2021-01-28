“Our clients have been asking us to reopen for months. I do this for my employees, for my family, for my children and for all the youth. (…) I assume the consequences. ” So said Christophe Wilson, Wednesday January 27, during the illegal opening, in Nice, of his restaurant, the Poppies, where a hundred people had come to sit down as a sign of ” civil disobedience “. Located in the center of Nice, the Poppies had been closed since October 30 as part of health measures. The restaurateur was taken into custody. Not for having contravened government decrees, but for having employed an undocumented cook. The latter was also in custody, threatened with deportation. Customers will be fined. For his part, the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, denounced “The irresponsibility of this restaurateur and his clients in total opposition to his colleagues who mostly behave in an exemplary manner. “ É. U.