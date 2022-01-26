At his first corona press conference, the new Minister of Health was praised for his fresh approach, such as introducing graphs to provide insight into the pandemic. After his second press conference, there was criticism that Ernst Kuipers misinformed 5.5 million viewers with his most important chart about the extent to which boosters prevent hospital admissions.

“If you are vaccinated, you are less susceptible to the virus and you can see that in this picture,” Kuipers introduced his core message on Tuesday. On the left he showed the current vaccination figures in the Netherlands. On the right, how many vaccinees ended up in hospital. Kuipers said 56 percent of people over 18 have had a boost vaccine. “The picture is completely different in hospitals. You can see that in the right picture. There the people are very much in the minority after that boost vaccine,” he referred to the one and a half green doll.

The problem? This underestimates the number of people in hospital with a booster by at least a factor of three. Kuipers’ admission figures refer to the period from mid-November to mid-January. And over a significant part of that time span, only a negligible part of the Netherlands had received a third shot. Kuipers’ predecessor declared the booster campaign will only get ‘on steam’ at the end of December.

Five green dolls

A graphic based on the most recent RIVM data on hospital admissions (between 1 and 13 January) shows a different picture: five green figures. Of the 1,743 admitted patients whose vaccination status is known, they represent the 90 patients who ended up in hospital with a booster.

This group is expected to grow further. Figures show that boost vaccines provide a substantial extra layer of protection against hospital admissions, but just like with the first round of vaccinations, this protection is not absolute. As a larger proportion of the population has had a booster vaccine, their proportion in hospitals increases.

The Ministry of Health states in a response that “transparent communication” has been on which numbers Kuipers based himself.