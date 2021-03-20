The third time was the charm with the Sampaoli effect. If in the first two matches of the Argentine on the bench, Marseille had won by pure faith, today Nice brought him back to harsh reality with a 3-0 victory. Ursea’s were superior and a brilliant Gouiri, with goal and assistance, led his team to three points.

With three games under his belt, Sampaoli is already seeing the system he wants to use at Marseille. The Argentine repeated the drawing of the last two games, but with several novelties. Gueye and Ntcham entered the center of the field before the loss of Kamará and the rest of the team remained intact. A victory today meant holding on to the fifth place that gives access to the Conference League.

Marseille performed 45 minutes of good level in Nice, with the difference that today the result did not accompany him. Those of Sampaoli came out to bite in the pressure from the first minute and accumulated several arrivals of danger, but the problem lay in the spaces that they left behind their defense. Nice have players on the right foot and made several transitions in which they exposed a lot of the defensive setbacks of their rival.

Nagatomo’s injury in the 15th minute weighed down Marseille, who no longer had such sufficiency as the minutes of reaching pressure ticked by. Gouiri, one of the greatest current talents in French football, began to grow and generated the first goal of the match. The Lyon squad assisted Lilian Thuram’s youngest son, Khephren, who scored only with his head in the small area, arriving by surprise.

Sampaoli decided to introduce Luis Henrique in the second part, who had 3 assists in the last two games, to remove Ntcham. With the Brazilian, Marseille did not change the system, since Sakai was placed in third center and the winger fixing on the left wing, while Nice continued to withdraw and punish the counterattack with Thuram’s conductions and the quality of Gouiri.

A Quaresma-style exterior of the Nice forward was about to generate the 2-0, as Dolberg finished in the small area, but his shot came out brushing the post. His exhibition was not over yet, as minutes later he took advantage of a Balerdi error in the exit of the ball to beat Mandanda and sentence the match. Maurice, in the discount, gave the final thrust to Sampaoli and Nice was placed six points behind the European places.

Stade Rennes confirms its improvement

Stade Rennes took advantage of his visit the Saint Symphorien stadium pays to win at Metz (1-3) and settle their recovery with his second win in a row that brings you closer to the European posts from French Ligue 1. After five defeats in a row, Bruno Genesio’s team consolidates your recovery. He beat Strasbourg on the last date and now adds the three points in Metz against a direct rival in the table.

The work of Genesio has been noticed in the Rennes that got back on track the game in minute 18 with the goal of the Belgian Jeremy Doku. Before the break extended its advantage thanks to the penalty converted by Martin Terrier. The local team declined and Rennes sentenced the victory to two minutes from the end by means of Sehrou Guirassy. In the added time, the painting of Frederic Antonetti made up the scoreboard with the goal of the Senegalese Pope Ndiaga Yade. The victory leaves Stade Rennes seventh in the table, one point behind Marseille, which marks the European zone. Two below is Metz.